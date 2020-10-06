State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $19.51 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,763,000 after buying an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 628.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 103.6% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Booking by 71.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after purchasing an additional 157,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,806.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,706.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,794.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,614.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

