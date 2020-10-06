State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 21,098 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

EBAY stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

