State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 13,502 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Cintas worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $336.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $326.39 and its 200-day moving average is $265.03. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

