State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,241 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,555,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,803,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $463,827.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,763 shares of company stock worth $17,733,007 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

