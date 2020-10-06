State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 159,534 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,534 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,293 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,791 shares of company stock worth $957,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

