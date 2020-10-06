State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 17,866 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.44.

NYSE:APD opened at $300.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.21. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

