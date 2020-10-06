State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 20,863 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.