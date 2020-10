Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Shares Up 6.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STZHF)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.04. 1,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZHF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51.

Stelco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, and pipe and tube industries.

