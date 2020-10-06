Steris (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.53

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.53 and last traded at $181.53, with a volume of 2658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.72.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,551,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Steris by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

