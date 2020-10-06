Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.10. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 67,266 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sterling Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

