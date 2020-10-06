Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 6th (AMZN, ASTE, CENT, CRUS, GRMN, MNST, NLSN, NYT, SFM, SLCT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 6th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $3,359.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Astec is making steady progress toward its strategy for profitable growth — Simplify, Focus and Grow. Its transition to a two-segment organizational structure ensures that products are better aligned to end-markets and customers. However, weak demand for equipment and parts in all of its segments, particularly in domestic markets remains a headwind. Nevertheless, focus on growing part sales volume, international business and launch of new products will drive results. Cost-reduction actions and restructuring moves will also aid earnings. The recent acquisitions of two premier full-line concrete batch plant manufacturers, CON-E-CO and BMH, will augment the Infrastructure Solutions group portfolio. With a strong balance sheet and liquidity position, Astec seems well poised to tide over the ongoing crisis.”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock’s momentum is driven by a sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results primarily benefited from strong organic growth across both segments and gains from the C&S acquisition. Margins were also robust in the quarter driven by improved overhead leverage and reduced promotional activity, mainly related to the pandemic. Management informed that fiscal fourth quarter generally attracts smaller earnings, which coupled with increased investments in the period, is likely to result in delivering a slight loss in the quarter. Nevertheless, it envisions earnings per share at or above $1.90 for fiscal 2020, suggesting growth of nearly 18% year over year.”

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic continues benefiting from robust demand for certain components shipping in smartphones. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, it is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. The strong performance of fitness and marine segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Advanced wearables, chartplotters, Panoptix sonars and cycling products are gaining traction in the market. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments is aiding business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Monster Beverage have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of strength in the energy drinks category and robust second-quarter 2020 results. Despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales improved on a sequential basis in the second half of the quarter with stores reopening in a phased manner. Its earnings reflected gains from cost leverage, which further led to gross and operating margin growth. Moreover, management doesn’t foresee any material impact of COVID-19 and stated that it is not facing any supply-chain disruption, currently. However, it witnessed a shift in consumer preference and lower traffic in convenience stores and gas stations along with a decline in the food service on-premise channel. Apart from these, unfavorable currency movements and stiff competition remain concerns.”

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect, solid execution and operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. Notably, the company’s business model with greater emphasis on subscription revenues and lower dependency on traditional advertising revenues as well as sturdy balance sheet puts it in better position to tide over the pandemic. This is evident from the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 results, wherein the bottom-line improved year-over-year. The company registered higher digital-only subscriptions during the quarter. Total subscription revenues are expected to increase about 10% during the third quarter. However, we note that both print and digital advertising revenues showcased a decline. Looking into the third quarter, management anticipates a sharp fall in advertising revenues owing to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The stock’s bullish run can be attributed to the company’s sturdy performance in the first half of 2020. Notably, the company’s second-quarter results were also spectacular, wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter. Further, the company sustained its positive comps trend. Management highlighted that strategic changes undertaken and coronavirus-induced demand spike contributed to the company’s performance. Notably, the company remains focused on product innovation, emphasis on e-commerce, expansion of private label assortment and enhancement of technology. The company is lowering operational complexity, optimizing production and improving in-stock position.”

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

