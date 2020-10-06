Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 6th (AEM, ATSG, BECN, BMO, BRLGF, BWA, DEO, FISV, KMT, LEG)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 6th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Further, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Also, it has identified LaRonde and Nunavut as major growth drivers. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic, a major contributor to its quarterly production. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows.”

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services is being aided by its association with e-commerce giant Amazon. Notably, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company as its main customers are DHL and UPS apart from Amazon. Akin to the second quarter of 2020, the company's third-quarter results are likely to be aided by upbeat demand for leased cargo aircraft and demand from governmental agencies for passenger charter flights. Moreover, its ACMI segment is likely to have performed well in the third quarter of 2020 owing to upbeat Omni Air and ATI operations. Its liquidity position is also encouraging. However, the company’s bottom line might have been hurt due to high capital expenditures . Notably, shares of the company underperformed its industry in the past six months mainly due to high costs.”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for the current quarter have increased over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism over its growth potential. The company has been benefiting from exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential and non-residential products. Moreover, its industry-leading digital platform added to the positives. It increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and a newly-designed website. However, the impact of COVID-19 as well as increased input costs will put pressure on its fiscal fourth-quarter performance.”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock.

Founders Advantage Capital (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was upgraded by analysts at Clarus Securities to a buy rating.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BorgWarner’s buyout of Delphi Technologies is likely to further strengthen its propulsion leadership along with resuling in significant cost synergies. The company’s restructuring efforts, including footprint reduction in manufacturing technical centers and consolidation of Turbo/ETS business, bode well and are likely to help the firm to sustain margin profile and competitiveness in the long term. BorgWarner is likely to benefit from accelerating vehicle electrification. Electrification programs are likely to drive the company’s backlog, going forward. Low leverage and a solid liquidity position will allow the company to tap onto growth opportunities. The company also fares well in cash flow parameters. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry year to date despite the pandemic-related headwinds. With easing of lockdowns across the globe, the company is witnessing a gradual recovery in on-trade volumes from bars and restaurants. As a result, it predicts sequential improvements in organic net sales, volume and operating profit in the first half of fiscal 2021. It also plans to increase marketing investment as demand recovers. Moreover, it is relentlessly working to leverage its existing e-commerce capabilities and accelerate investments in the online platform to cater to the pandemic-driven shift in consumer shopping behavior. However, it reported top and bottom line declines in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic related disruptions in the second half of fiscal 2020, which more than offset its consistently strong results in the first half.”

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CSFB currently has $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified business structure, solid product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends bodes well. Being wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the company refrained from providing financial projections for fiscal 2021. Higher restructuring charges, pandemic-woes and other headwinds might be detrimental to margins. Further, forex woes might be concerning. Notably, the company's cost-saving measures might be of help in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates decreased for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.”

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Leggett has been witnessing higher demand in most of the markets served. Moreover, its cost-reduction actions implemented during the pandemic helped it deliver improved results. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are pressing concern. Also, decrease in raw material-related selling price and negative currency impact are also pressing concerns. Nonetheless, Leggett is poised to gain from strategies to enhance business portfolio, inorganic moves, disciplined capital allocation and progress on long-term goals. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth potential.”

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy is an independent E&P operator with the Wattenberg Field in Colorado being its chief operating region. Following the SRC Energy deal earlier this year, PDC Energy has emerged as the second-largest oil producer in the DJ Basin to go with its existing Delaware acreage. The company has a favorable debt maturity profile with a $200 million convertible note in September 2021 being the only near-term due, while a disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2020 and 2021. PDC Energy’s cash flows will also receive downside protection from attractive oil hedges. Therefore, while negativity associated with the overall energy space has caused the company’s stock value to drop to ridiculously low levels (down 52.5% year to date), PDC Energy has got significant upside and turnaround potential.”

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CSFB currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

