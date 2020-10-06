Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,616 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average daily volume of 782 call options.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $226,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $2,973,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

MLM stock traded up $9.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,349. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.69 and its 200-day moving average is $202.59.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

