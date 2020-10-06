Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 8,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 1,380 call options.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.11. 51,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,807.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 24,274.8% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,495,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,007 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Qiagen by 22.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,360,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,624,000 after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Qiagen by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,152,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,607,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,805,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.