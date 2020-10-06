Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Guess' (NYSE:GES)

Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,737 call options.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Guess' by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 148,650 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Guess' during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guess' by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Guess' during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Guess' by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess' from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess' from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Guess' from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess' from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Guess' from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess' presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Guess' stock remained flat at $$13.79 on Tuesday. 9,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Guess' has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $877.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Guess' (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess' had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess' will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Guess'’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.