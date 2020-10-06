STRAKS (STAK) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $12,795.38 and approximately $11.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,728.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.63 or 0.03268225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.02123406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00446171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.01032529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00609411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00049347 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

