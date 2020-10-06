Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Up 7.3%

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 111,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 87,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The company has a market cap of $39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

