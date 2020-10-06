STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR alerts:

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 4,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,873. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.88.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.