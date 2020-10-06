StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, STEX and Coindeal. StrongHands has a total market cap of $198,392.20 and $114.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,118,960,347 coins and its circulating supply is 16,705,765,993 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, STEX, Crex24, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

