STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Gap Down to $283.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.00, but opened at $275.00. STV Group shares last traded at $289.00, with a volume of 34,031 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.24.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

