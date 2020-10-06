sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Tops $22.57 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009355 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $22.57 million and $3.86 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00264010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01500228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00157874 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.