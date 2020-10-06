SVB Leerink Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $650.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $629.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.56.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $605.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $279.22 and a one year high of $664.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total value of $9,113,545.38. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares in the company, valued at $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,830 shares of company stock worth $98,163,946. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.