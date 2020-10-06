Swarm City Price Reaches $0.0616 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $526,192.30 and $6,959.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

