Swarm Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,251.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00261655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00037077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00085858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.01533854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00162126 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

