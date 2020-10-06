SwftCoin Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $3.30 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.21 or 0.04856734 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032419 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.