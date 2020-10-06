SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Cistera Networks (NYSE:CNWT) Head-To-Head Review

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SYNNEX and Cistera Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX $23.76 billion 0.33 $500.71 million $13.26 11.36 Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Cistera Networks.

Profitability

This table compares SYNNEX and Cistera Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX 2.03% 17.29% 5.49% Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SYNNEX and Cistera Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX 0 0 5 1 3.17 Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYNNEX presently has a consensus target price of $159.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.02%. Given SYNNEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SYNNEX is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of SYNNEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of SYNNEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cistera Networks has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

SYNNEX beats Cistera Networks on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; cloud services; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. This segment serves resellers, system integrators, and retailers. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business outsourcing services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. This segment serves clients in various industry verticals, including automotive, banking and financial services, consumer electronics, energy and public sector, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, retail and e-commerce, and technology, as well as travel, transportation, and tourism. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cistera Networks Company Profile

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

