Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,474 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,847 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,760. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.60. 28,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

