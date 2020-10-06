TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

AMTD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 40,773,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,761. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 92.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

