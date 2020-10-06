TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.15

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.15 and traded as high as $112.77. TDK shares last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 6,117 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. On average, research analysts predict that TDK Corp will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

