TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Shares Up 27.5%

Shares of TechCare Corp. (OTCMKTS:TECR) shot up 27.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 6,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in Israel, the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

