TenX (PAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TenX has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $5.16 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,375,227 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.