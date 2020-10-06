Terrace Energy (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Terrace Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Terrace Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 64,000 shares changing hands.

Terrace Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCRRF)

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.