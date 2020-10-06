Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Tesco’s analysis:

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCDY stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

TSCDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.