Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $290.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $290.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 31.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.12.

TSLA stock opened at $425.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.66 and a 200 day moving average of $247.47. The company has a market cap of $394.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.54, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,904 shares of company stock worth $78,051,418 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

