Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.64

Headlines about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a news sentiment score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSLA stock opened at $425.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $413.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Tesla has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.12.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total transaction of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,904 shares of company stock worth $78,051,418. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

