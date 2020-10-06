The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM) were up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 8,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 17,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68.

