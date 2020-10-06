The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

The GEO Group has increased its dividend payment by 10.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE GEO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

