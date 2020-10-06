The Green Organic Dutchman (CVE:N) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CVE:N)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. The Green Organic Dutchman shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 115,427 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from C$0.70 to C$0.69 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About The Green Organic Dutchman (CVE:N)

