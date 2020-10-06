The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Down 3.9%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.80 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.29). Approximately 41,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 643,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.30 ($0.30).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96.

About The Ince Group (LON:INCE)

The Ince Group plc provides legal, accounting, financial, and consulting services; and pension advice to clients in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Gordon Dadds Group plc and changed its name to The Ince Group plc in August 2019. The Ince Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

