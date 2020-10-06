The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.72% of The Meet Group worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Meet Group by 157.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Meet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut The Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The Meet Group stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The Meet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The Meet Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About The Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

