The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Oliver James Rigby Buys 2,279 Shares

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 2,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,985.49 ($3,901.07).

Shares of TPX opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million and a P/E ratio of -18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.97.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

