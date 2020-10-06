The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Shares Gap Down to $27.40

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.40, but opened at $26.60. The Parkmead Group shares last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 12,331 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Energy Economics. The company produces gas from a portfolio of 4 fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 28 exploration and production blocks under license.

