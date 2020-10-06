The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.23

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 3243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

