The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $86.10

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.10 and last traded at $86.10, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

