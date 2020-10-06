The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNLVF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

UNLVF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31. The Unilever Group has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.