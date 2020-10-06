The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $414.50

Shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414.50 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.29), with a volume of 99183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $826.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1,667.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 324.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 271.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

About The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

