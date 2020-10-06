Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.50

Media stories about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) have trended neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TMG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33. Thermal Energy International has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

