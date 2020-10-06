Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has trended neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TMG opened at C$0.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.33. Thermal Energy International has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

