THETA (THETA) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, THETA has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00006596 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, Gate.io and OKEx. THETA has a total market cap of $612.15 million and $69.04 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00042975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.61 or 0.04789607 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00057106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032533 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002026 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, DDEX, Gate.io, WazirX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Huobi, Hotbit, OKEx, Upbit and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

