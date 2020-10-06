Thingschain Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $39,708.20 and approximately $13,719.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00047927 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,717.00 or 0.99978728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00152809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032412 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

